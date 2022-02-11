KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From March 11 to May 1, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition will set up shop at the Country Club Plaza.

“This exhibition gives visitors a chance to engage with Rome’s most iconic treasures in ways that were never possible,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles-based SEE Global Entertainment, which produces the exhibit.

The nearly-life-size work of art is a museum-quality reproduction of the historic artwork on the ceiling of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, like The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement.

“The Plaza has long been a destination for artistic expression, so we’re delighted to bring this must-see art experience to the district,” said Kasey Vena, general manager of the Country Club Plaza. “Beyond our annual Art Fair, unique architecture and iconic photo locations, this exhibition will provide another opportunity for visitors of all ages to engage with beautiful art at the Plaza.”

Tickets to see the art will be sold for Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices range from $19.60 for adults and $13.70 for children.

The traveling exhibit will offer audio guides to accompany visitors with multiple languages available.

“This exhibition is like a sanctuary, you’re transported into a completely different world,” Biallas said.