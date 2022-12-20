KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson, six adults, and two children were displaced in a house fire Tuesday morning.
Crews were called to a residence near 43rd and Jackson Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
The spokesperson said no injuries were reported but the house did sustain significant damages.
The investigation is still ongoing.
