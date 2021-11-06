Six arrested after fight breaks out at Wichita high school

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Six people have been arrested after a brawl outside of South High School in Wichita — the second big fight there in nine days.

Four juveniles and two adults were arrested Friday. Nine days earlier, three students were arrested after a fight. In the latest incident, a school district spokeswoman says two students were in a fight that was broken up, but relatives of the students went to the school and began fighting in the parking lot, and their students joined in.

Police say those arrested are accused of disorderly conduct, battery of a law enforcement officer and interference with law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first