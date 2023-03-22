OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — Six people in Miami and Linn counties were arrested Wednesday morning for distribution of methamphetamine and other charges.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the investigation began in December of 2022 when the Osawatomie Police Department received information about area drug sales.

Then, on Wednesday, between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., KBI agents and investigators executed search warrants and arrest warrants at a residence in rural Osawatomie and at two residences in La Cygne, Kansas.

During the searches, law enforcement located methamphetamine and over $12,000 in cash.

During the joint investigation, over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine was seized, some of which is believed to contain fentanyl, according to KBI.

The six people arrested face charges of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

FOX4 is not naming the suspects until formal charges are filed.

All six suspects were booked into the Miami County Jail.