Six Flags to open first park amid coronavirus pandemic June 5

OKLAHOMA CITY — Six Flags has announced their first park will reopen on June 5 as parts of the country steadily relax coronavirus restrictions.

Frontier City in Oklahoma will be the first of the amusement parks to reopen its gates, according to a statement on Six Flags’ website, originally published on Business Wire. Like many other businesses, the park is “implementing extensive new safety measures and hygiene protocols.”

First, the park will only be open to season ticket holders and Six Flags members June 5-7. Then, officials will slowly increase capacity. All park visitors will be required to schedule reservations for their visit online. The park has not enabled reservations at this time.

Visitors will also be required to wear a mask in the park. Some exceptions apply, like at the water park. If a thrill-seeker doesn’t bring a mask from home, they will be required to buy one at the front gate before entering. Then, thermal imaging will scan everyone’s body temperature, and each person will be asked in person if they are sick or experiencing any symptoms.

Other changes include enhanced mobile food ordering and social distancing protocols, even on rides. The staff is also increasing cleaning efforts, according to the statement.

Here’s the full Six Flags Health and Safety Plan.

“We have developed a comprehensive reopening safety plan that includes best practices from theme park and waterpark industry experts, along with top destination parks from around the world, which will allow guests to experience our parks in the safest possible way,” Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said in the statement. “This ‘new normal’ will be very different, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment.”

At more than 40 acres, Frontier City is Oklahoma’s biggest theme park, according to the statement. It has more than 60 rides, shows, and attractions, including the extreme loop coaster Diamondback and Oklahoma’s only suspended coaster, the Steel Lasso.