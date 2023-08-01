BELTON, Mo. — Six people have injuries after a train crashed into a semi truck Tuesday afternoon in Cass County, Missouri.

Cass County deputies arrived at the scene just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. 187th Street and Holmes Road, southwest of Belton Missouri.

A crash involving a semi truck and a train that left six people injured is under investigation in Cass County, Missouri. (Photo: Cass County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office)

Maj. Kevin Tieman with the sheriff’s office tells FOX4 six people were injured in the crash.

Tieman said the train remained on the tracks following the crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation and says three people from the semi were taken to an area hospital.

This incident comes as Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Transportation are set to announce a new Missouri Railroad Safety Crossing plan this week.

On Thursday, the governor plans to sign House Bill 4, which includes $50 million in state funding to improve over 45 passive railroad crossings.

The work comes just over one year after four people were killed and over 150 people were injured when an Amtrak train hit a dump truck at an uncontrolled railroad crossing in Mendon, Missouri.

Details about which rail crossings specifically will see improvements have not been released yet.