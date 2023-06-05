OLATHE, Kan. — Six juveniles were arrested early Monday morning in connection to multiple vehicle thefts in the Kansas City area.

The Olathe Police Department said officers were conducting route patrols in the area of West Virginia Lane and Parker Street when they heard squealing car tires.

Officers located a 2020 Kia Optima with several people running on foot from the vehicle.

Police said the Kia was reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.

The initial investigation ended with six juvenile arrests and the recovery of a second vehicle, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata that was reported stolen out of Overland Park, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.