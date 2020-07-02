Six Silver Dollar City employees test positive for COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo.– Silver Dollar City is reporting that employees at the park have tested positive for COVID-19.

The park says they have done contact tracing and are notifying any employee who was in direct contact with the positive cases. Those employees will be quarantined from work and are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19.

According to the Stone County Health Department, six employees from the amusement park have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the dates of public exposure of the six workers:

June 17th- 7:45-1:00 -Masked

June 20th- All Day -Masked

June 24th- All Day -Masked

June 25th- All Day -Masked

June 26th- All Day -Masked

The park opened for business on June 13 after being closed for several months due to the pandemic.

The health department says only 3 of the cases reside in Stone County and have been included in the previous case count.