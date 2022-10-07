LEAWOOD, Kan. — Six people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 435, just east of Leawood, Kansas.

Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 the crash involved four to five vehicles.

Six people were taken to the hospital and are all reported to be in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is ongoing at this time.

