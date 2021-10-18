Skating to the Polls: Voters interact with candidates ahead of election day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — There was a push to vote in Wyandotte County Sunday night.

Candidates running for local elections in the county met voters at Skate City in Kansas City, Kansas.



There was skating, food, live performances, and the opportunity for voters to interact with candidates.



People are pushing voters to participate in local elections next month.

“I like to see what’s going to happen every day that’s going to impact my community here and see what I can do or what can I see done and like what change can I help with,” Amber Adams, Voter, said.

Election Day is November 2. Advanced voting in person begins October 23 and closes November 1.