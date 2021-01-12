Skeletal remains found near Gardner Lake in Johnson County, sheriff says

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The county sheriff’s office is investigating skeletal remains found near Gardner Lake yesterday, January, 11.

Responders with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, including patrol, crime scene investigators and detectives are at the scene today.

Investigators have not yet determined an identity. It’s unclear if foul play was involved.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information that may help to contact the investigations division at 913-715-5560.

Gardner Lake is located west of Olathe and the New Century AirCenter.

