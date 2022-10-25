KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The medical examiner’s office is working to determine how a person died after remains were found in eastern Kansas City.

Police say they found human remains near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard around 10 p.m. Monday. The area is down the street from Kansas City’s veteran affairs hospital.

Detectives believe the remains may have been there for several months before they were found.

The police department said it is waiting on the medical examiner’s office to determine how the person died before moving ahead with the investigation.

