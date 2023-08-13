LENEXA, Ks. — The visitation for Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald, who was killed in the line of duty, drew a large crowd on Sunday evening.

The public turned out to pay its respects to Oswald, who was shot in the line of duty last Sunday. Oswald died that Monday. Funeral visitation at the Westside Family Church saw the general public join members of the metro’s law enforcement community in a display of mournful respect.

Oswald had been a Fairway officer for just four years. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The Oswald family arrived as part of a police motorcade around 4 p.m.

They were led to the church by at least 20 police officers on motorcycles. An empty Fairway police cruiser sat near the church’s entrance. The family delivered an urn holding Oswald’s remains.

“I think it’s safe to say every police department, every sheriff department in the Greater Kansas City Metro Area will be represented during the next two days,” Lenexa Police Officer Danny Chavez said.

On Saturday evening, a public tribute to Oswald came during the Parade of Blue, which saw numerous police cruisers and other first responders drive through Johnson County while respectful mourners from the community watched from the sidewalks.

“We think it’s a special occasion, primarily to uplift and honor Officer Oswald and his sacrifice and service, but also to wrap around his family and his police department,” Chavez said.

First responders make heavy sacrifices too often. Jan Zimmerman, who directs SAFE, attended on Sunday night. SAFE provides immediate financial support to the families of fallen police officers.

“You’re expecting to be able to support the family together going forward. Obviously, the loss of Jonah will be difficult for his entire family, certainly his wife and small children,” Zimmerman, a retired police chief, said.

Monday’s funeral for Officer Chavez is not open to the public. It’s meant for family and close colleagues. However, it will be livestreamed on our website. We’ll also have continuing coverage throughout the day.