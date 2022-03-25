INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A fallen Independence police officer is honored for his bravery and dedication.

Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, was awarded the city’s Medal of Valor during a ceremony Friday morning. The award is given to the person who displays extraordinary acts of heroism and bravery that go above and beyond the call of duty.

The city said his family and friends attended the ceremony.

Madrid-Evans was killed on September 15, 2021. He and two other officers were checking a home after someone called in a tip that a fugitive was inside.

Shortly after they arrived at the home the suspect pulled a gun and shot Madrid-Evans before he could react. The other officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

Madrid-Evans was rushed to the hospital, but died the next day. He died just two months after graduating from the police academy.

Madrid-Evans was an organ donor and donated a kidney to a fellow officer in Springfield who was paralyzed in the line of duty.

He grew up in North Kansas City and graduated from Smithville High School in 2018. While in high school Madrid-Evans was an active member in outreach and service projects. He was named to the Smithville Education Foundation’s Wall of Fame in February.

