North Kansas city Officer Daniel Vasquez was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 19, 2022.

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fallen North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez loved to help, and he loved his community.

He showed that dedication throughout his life, according to his obituary.

Daniel Francisco Vasquez was born on Jan. 19, 1990 to Francisco Vasquez Hernandez and Guadalupe Nunez De Vasquez. He is the youngest of three children, the first generation Mexican-American in the family born in Kansas City, Kansas.

As a child, Vasquez’s family said he enjoyed playing football, baseball, and wrestling.

He also loved music and played drums at his church, as well as numerous other instruments.

In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, including two older sisters, his fiancé, and friends. He enjoyed playing video games, cooking, trying new foods, working out, and going to rodeos.

Those who love him said Vasquez was always smiling, joking, and friendly to everyone.

His family said he will be remembered as a compassionate, dependable, protector to all that knew him.

That description also defined Vasquez’s career.

He began serving his community by working security at businesses in Wyandotte County and Jackson County.

Vasquez also served as n “Avenue Angel,” working to ensure the safety of businesses and citizens. When he was recognized for helping law enforcement apprehend an attempted homicide suspect, it reinforced his dream of becoming a police officer, according to his family.

He joined the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department as a detention officer in March 2019.

In 2020 he applied to become a North Kansas City police officer and attended the Kansas City Police Department’s Regional Police Academy.

He graduated from the academy and began serving North Kansas City in July 2021, until his death on July 19th, 2022.

Vasquez’s family said he received the Medal of Valor from the North Kansas City Police Department.

A public visitation honoring Vasquez will be held Tuesday, July 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The visitation will take place at Vineyard Church, 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway, in Kansas City’s Northland.

Funeral services will take place Wednesday, July 27 at 9 a.m. The funeral will also be held at Vineyard Church.

