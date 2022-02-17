KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sloppy conditions from Kansas City’s wintry weather caused some of the biggest problems north of the Missouri River.

Throughout the day the Missouri Department of Transportation issued rolling alerts warning of closed exits and disabled vehicles causing problems on the roads.

A mid-day commute across the bond bridge had low visibility but there was a lot to see. FOX4 crews witnessed the scene of a semi which had slid into the median.

Earlier, tow trucks pulled away another Semi near I-635 on I-29. Another semi was in the ditch at North Oak Trafficway.

“It’s terrible. I’ve only been out in it for ten minutes,” Bertkinzey Marchbanks said. He was driving to work from North Kansas City.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of bad things on the road. And I should have been to work at 7 this morning,” he said.

“This car does better than your truck you’re saying?” FOX4’s Jacob Kittilstad asked.

“Yeah, it’s all wheel drive. My truck’s a rear wheel drive and it won’t make it on rain,” Marchbanks said.

Not far away – with shovel in-hand – Richard Trim, a truck driver who lives in North Kansas City, said he took the day off because of weather conditions.

“Take the day off and work a little,” he said while finishing-up the clean-off of his driveway.

“Well your driveway looks better than the roads,” FOX 4’s Jacob Kittilstad said.

“Well thank you. That’s the idea,” Trim said.

“We actually took the four wheel drive and went down there to Target. And yeah, there wasn’t really anybody on the streets without four wheel drive. I don’t think there’s many people who are doing to make it around today,” Trim said.

Many side roads in the Northland were still untouched by plows in the afternoon. The owners of the food truck Taqueria Ibarra decided to leave their trailer place on Wednesday instead of taking it to its normal spot in front of the post office.

“Have you ever driven the trailer in snow like this?” Kittilstad asked.

“No. It’s dangerous,” Judy Rodriguez said. She runs Taqueria Ibarra with her husband who is head chef.

“You don’t think the regular customers would come out in the snow?” Kittilstad asked.

“They probably would. We’ve had some missed calls already. But, unfortunately, it’s too dangerous to be out there right now,” Rodriguez said.

MoDOT crews planned to work 12-hour shifts, day and night, to deal with this snow. MoDOT also said in a news release that they are still short-staffed so the process of snow removal may take longer than in years past.