Slopes open at Snow Creek in Weston for 2021 season

WESTON, Mo. — Snow Creek opened it doors to the public for the 2021 season Wednesday.
“It’s fun, it’s exciting!” Shannon Buhler, general manager of Snow Creek, said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to most. Seeing everyone out here.”
COVID-19 protocols are in place to ensure a safe and fun environment for all ages. Masks are required above the nose and mouth, and social distancing is in place.
Pass holder reservation or online advance lift ticket purchase is required. Tubing is a separate ticket.
Additionally, all on-site transaction are cashless.
“That’s another requirement,” Buhler said. “Have fun!”
Snow Creek will be open for skiers and tubers until 9 p.m. on opening day. For more information on regular season hours and ticket purchases click here.
