MARION, Kan. (KSNW) — A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning near Marion.

It happened shortly after 12 a.m. and was centered near 77 Highway and 170th St, just east of Marion County Lake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, which recorded the temblor, there are no reports of damage or any reports from the public of having felt the early morning quake.

According to the Kansas Geological Survey, there was a slightly stronger earthquake the day before in Dickinson County. It was recorded shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday north of 700 Avenue and just east of Rain Road, between Hope and Herrington.

That quake measured 2.4 in magnitude. However, there are no reports from the public reporting feeling it. The USGS says it can depend on the depth of the earthquake or the type of soil involved, but most earthquakes do not start causing damage until they reach a magnitude of 4 or higher.