KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly a week after 84-year-old Andrew Lester is accused of shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl on his front porch, and days after protestors marched in front of that same address, three people sat under the mailbox making sure they kept the protest going.

“I just felt for this situation,” said Trish, who didn’t want to use her last name. “This just kept coming up for me.”

She felt so strongly about Yarl’s shooting that she came all the way to the Northland from Los Angeles with her daughter.

“Sunday morning is when I first heard about the story,” Trish said. “By Sunday evening, I had booked the ticket.”

Wednesday, there was no chanting or marching.

Lester’s home shows the effects of vandals who, over the last few days, tagged the side of the home and seemed to have thrown something at windows and doors.

Trish, Jordan, and Trish’s daughter only held the spot where the driveway meets the street, sometimes drawing the attention of people driving by.

“There are people that have been driving really close to me,” Jordan said. “One person was driving [on the other side of the street] and I’m sitting on this side of the street, and he came up to me on this side.”

Trish says what was a quietly neighborhood before the shooting is back to being that way again faster than she would have thought.

“The silence of the street, it seems like everybody is back to their day-to-day [routine],” Trish said. “How are you back to your normal day-to-day [routine] and you’re two doors down from this.”

A neighbor who didn’t want to be on camera contends that some of the neighbors were with the protestors when they marched down the street over the weekend and that they feel for the 16-year-old Yarl who some of them cared for while he bled in the street.

Jordan and Trish say they don’t want to speak out of turn (neither of them is black) but they felt strongly enough to make their voices heard.

“It affects all of us because we’ve got to live together,” said Jordan.