Small, homemade explosive found at Ottawa University; investigation underway

OTTAWA, Kan. — Officials are investigating after a small, homemade explosive was found Friday afternoon on the Ottawa University campus.

Ottawa Police were called to the university just after 1 p.m. after campus security found a suspicious device in a parking lot away from any structures. Several local, state and federal partners were also called in to help.

Law enforcement isolated the device and cleared the area of people. Then university leaders decided to ask all students and staff to shelter in place while they searched the campus.

University staff, law enforcement and police K-9s searched campus, and did not find any other devices or threats.

Officials determined the device was a small, homemade explosive. Members of the Olathe Fire Department Bomb Squad examined it and removed it for further investigation. Law enforcement are actively investigating to determine where it came from.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Department at 785-242-1700 to speak with a detective.

“The Ottawa Police Department would like to thank Ottawa University staff, students and our law

enforcement partners for their help with this incident,” Police Chief Adam Weingartner said in a statement. “Frequent training and open communication between OU and local law enforcement led to a safe outcome today.”

