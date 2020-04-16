Small meat shops filling gaps as major plants close, retailers struggle to stock during pandemic

DESOTO, Kan. — If you’ve been in a grocery store lately, you’ve probably noticed the meat sections are often wiped out.

The spike in demand for food during stay-at-home orders, coupled with some big meat plant shutdowns, is leaving a hole in shoppers’ grocery bags.

Smithfield Foods north of Kansas City announced Thursday that two plants, one in Wisconsin and a second in Martin City, Missouri, will close. The Martin City plant, known for hams, will layoff 400 workers, but they will be paid for the next two weeks as the facility gets a deep cleaning.

The impacts of meat plant closures across the country are wide-ranging. As customers see bare shelves in grocery stores, many shoppers are increasingly coming to small local suppliers.

During this meat meltdown, some small shops and farmers are stepping in to fill the gap.

The display cases at Steve’s Meat Market in DeSoto, Kansas, are full, but won’t stay that way long. The family-owned business is seeing a huge spike in sales.

“We are up 30-50%. It’s been crazy the last few weeks,” Steve Prudden, owner of Steve’s Meat Market, said.

Customers are coming from all around.

“We love getting local meat yes, love doing it. My daughter lives here in DeSoto, and I live in Tonganoxie and drive here for the meat,” shopper Merle Tarwater said.

As big meat packing plants close their doors, Steve’s Meat Market, which processes its own meat from local farmers, is cranking out product as fast as they can to meet demand.

“Our supply chains have been good to us. Our biggest problem is having time to process and get it ready for the public,” Prudden said.

It’s been so busy, Steve’s had to stop offering popular meat bundles, and he’s looking to hire extra staff to keep up.

Across the state line in Missouri, Red Tail Ranch in Archie is also swamped.

“We’ve had great influx of people and they’re buying by the halves and quarters. They’re really stocking up so we just appreciate everyone coming down and trusting us to bring good products to their table,” Amy Underwood with Red Tail Ranch said.

Underwood and her boyfriend raise cattle and work with other local farmers to keep meat in stock, but it hasn’t been easy.

“Our chicken guys are completely out. Our pork grower—we’ve got them ordered out before they are even grown,” Underwood said.

But the local meat shops know times are tough for many families, and are grateful to be working and gaining new business. The meat shops just ask for some patience. They’re turning around product as fast as they can, but orders may now take a few days to fill.