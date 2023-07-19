GARDNER, Kan. —A pilot was injured after a small plane crashed outside Gardner, Kansas Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of 181st Street and Waverly Road just before 6:30 a.m. for a plane crash.

Once on scene, authorities found a single-engine plane that had crashed into a construction area.

Officials from Johnson County Med-Act said the pilot was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor back and facial injuries. Authorities say no one else was on the plane at the time of the crash.

Deputies have not yet identified the person hurt in the crash, but describe him as a 68-year-old man.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.