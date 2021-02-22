Small plane makes emergency landing at Kansas City airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frightening moments for people on a small airplane around 11 a.m. Monday morning.

The pilot of a Piper Malibu reported a malfunction while landing on a runway at Kansas City’s Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. According to a spokesman for the airport, the problem caused the plane to leave the runway and stop in the grass.

The six people on board the plane were not injured in the emergency.

The airport reopened a short time later as crews worked to remove the plane.

Download the FOX4KC news app: iPhone and Android