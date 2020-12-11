Smash away the stress of 2020 in Kansas City’s new rage room: ‘Something everybody needs’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At Smash House KC, you’re supposed to literally smash away your stress.

Kansas City’s new and only rage room is located in Suite 149 in the Hy-Vee Arena.

“Life will push you to break down, but don’t break down, just come break some stuff,” owner Tim Hayes said.

He said the idea was delayed multiple times because of the pandemic, but he also credits the pandemic, the election and other moments of 2020 for creating the perfect escape.

“You can come here and you can smash out your fears, you can smash out your frustrations, you can smash out your stress your depression. If you have an ex and you just broke up, bring us pictures,” Hayes said.

There are four rooms where items, both large and small, are ready for you to destroy. Put a beating on large TVs, microwaves, plates, glasses and more.

Besides hoping to be an outlet to curb some tensions and violence around the metro, Smash House KC also hopes to be a place to help clean up Kanas City.

Hayes said the business is accepting donations of large junk and unused items at your home. They will even schedule pick-up for large items.

“I had saw it online. We’ve been waiting for it to open for like 3-4 months now,” said customer Dallas Houston, who came with a friend Friday. “Just thinking about stuff, taking it out on other people’s property, it’s relieving. Something everybody needs.”

You are encouraged to make an appointment. Once you show up, you’ll get a hard hat, gloves, safety goggles and a bat. Masks are required to enter.

Other COVID-19 precautions include sanitation after each guest, social distancing, a limited amount of people per room and temperature checks at the door.

For more information, visit Smash House KC’s website here or call 816-265-1139.