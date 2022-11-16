KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A nightmare for some business-owners in Kansas City, Kansas following a handful of break-ins all along the same strip of road.

Two spots just off Parallel Parkway have been the target of the criminal activity, and these situations have impact beyond their bottom-lines.

For example, at KaleidoScoops KCK, owner April Redic had to suspend a fundraiser for a local school because of their break-in. She also had to cancel a shipment of product while dealing with the situation.

“My front door had been shattered,” Redic said of the Monday night incident.

“It’s just like who would have done that to us? You know? Everybody loves us. Everybody loves ice cream,” Redic said.

“An ice cream shop in the winter on a snowy night, we’re not going to have too much for you to take, you know? So you really caused a lot more damage than what you walked away with,” Redic said.

A surveillance photo from just down the road at the Dotte Spot Bar & Grill shows a break-in suspect.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City, Kansas. Police Department said, based on their investigations, it does not appear that these break-ins were committed by the same person. But Dotte Spot owner Desirée Ross notes the strategy looks familiar.

“They broke it out about here and it shattered. and he kicked it in,” Ross said, pointing to her front door.

“We had only been closed about 30 minutes. It was like gut-wrenching. Your heart drops,” Ross said.

The thief made off with only about $200, causing damage valuing more than what he got away with. It happened just days before the other break-in. She said at first she was quiet and did not tell customers — but now she regrets it.

“I feel like maybe that led that person to say ‘Ope, they’re not going to get me.’ And now another business has been victimized,” Ross said.

Back at KaleidoScoops, regular customer Brent Walker was one of many people leaving a donation following the news.

“This is my favorite place to go to. So it’s kind of crazy because this is why we never really have anything,” Walker said.

“You got to take a stand for that. I mean, whoever did that, y’all wrong,” Walker said.

If you have any information on either of these break-ins the business owners are encouraging the public to contact Kansas City, Kansas police.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.