SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A Smithville woman relived one of the best days of her life.

Bettie Jane Bender was named Smithville High School’s homecoming queen in 1942. Fast forward 80 years and she relived that day last week.

It was obviously a very different time in 1942. During her senior year of high school, Betty and her classmates raised money to by a Jeep for the U.S. military to use in WWII.

“We sold war bonds and stamps we wanted to buy a Jeep and they cost $800. So we were working to sell them so we could buy a Jeep for the war effort. Well, we worked so hard that we earned $7,200 and we bought 9 Jeeps. We were so proud of ourselves,” Bender said.

The 96-year-old was honored for the efforts during Friday’s homecoming parade through downtown Smithville.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.