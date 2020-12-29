Smithville kids have close call after falling through icy neighborhood pond

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Six young children in Smithville are lucky to be alive. The group was out playing on an icy pond Monday afternoon when two fell through.

There’s still a thin sheen of ice over top the pond in the Harbor Lakes subdivision in Smithville. Six kids were out playing along a peninsula just to the back side when the ice broke from under their feet.

Neighbors tell FOX4 they watched nervously as the group of kids walked from one side of the icy pond to the other. One couple, who didn’t want to be named, said they pleaded for the group to get off the ice. As the kids got closer to the edge, the ice shattered and two of them fell into the icy water below.

“They were pretty shook up. I think it took a little bit for it to sink it what had actually happened, and they were very cold,” said Chief Dave Cline with the Smithville Area Fire Protection District.

The department said it’s a miracle the kids, all under age 14, were able to pull themselves to safety.

“Hypothermia sets in really quickly. Your body shunts all that blood away from your arms and legs and back to your core. Even if you’re able to throw a rope to somebody, if they’ve been in the water very long, they don’t have the strength to grab onto it,” Cline said.

Cline said neighbors did the right thing, not trying to go after the kids. Fire crews have specialized suits and gear to perform icy water rescues when needed.

“If a 65-pound child fell through, a 150-200 pound man or woman going out is going to fall through the ice as well. It’s just as dangerous for them, and now we’ve got multiple victims in the water. It’s a situation that can get bad very quickly,” Cline said.

Firefighters hope the close call for these kids is a wake-up call for all families to talk with their kids about the dangers of playing on ice. Weather swings in Kansas and Missouri cause ice to freeze and thaw often, and it’s never completely safe to walk on.

Thankfully all six kids in this incident are safe and OK and hopefully learned a valuable lesson.

