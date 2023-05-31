SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Deputies are investigating after vandals destroyed part of a restroom at Smithville Lake over Memorial Day weekend.

The people responsible caused hundreds of dollars worth of damage when they ripped a sink off a wall.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office provided pictures of the damage.

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Pictures provided by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office show damage inside a bathroom at Smithville Lake over the Memorial Day weekend.

Deputies said they also handled reports about teenagers riding on the roofs of vehicles, public urination at the swim beach, and a driver who hit a vehicle at the boat ramp before leaving the scene of the crash.

If you have any information about the damaged restroom, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.