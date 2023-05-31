SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Deputies are investigating after vandals destroyed part of a restroom at Smithville Lake over Memorial Day weekend.
The people responsible caused hundreds of dollars worth of damage when they ripped a sink off a wall.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office provided pictures of the damage.
Deputies said they also handled reports about teenagers riding on the roofs of vehicles, public urination at the swim beach, and a driver who hit a vehicle at the boat ramp before leaving the scene of the crash.
If you have any information about the damaged restroom, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.