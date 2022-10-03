SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A Kansas City area lake is the site for a DIY and renovation reality series called “Gutted.”

The second season of the show will begin shooting Tuesday near Smithville Lake.

Fans of the show say it’s a unique take on a renovation process.

“Gutted is a unique thing because it’s a TV show and a festival at the same time. Three teams compete to renovate a van, an RV, and a school bus in five days. Make it a livable tiny home,” Wes Elder, show host, said.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Elder. He owns a company called Blank Space, based in Kansas City.

Last year the show filmed in Colorado. Elder said he’s already excited to be so close to home for this season.

“Filming this in Colorado last year, while beautiful, but very logistically challenging and so here, 30 minutes away I have a million Home Depots. Have everything we need and available to us,” Elder said.

Fans are allowed to camp out and watch the transformations take place during the filming process. There are activities planned and vendors in place.

There is also a bonfire and a stage that will host entertainment.

You can find more information on Gutted, and the festival this weekend online at GuttedEvents.com.

The new season of Gutted is expected to begin airing in March 2023.

