SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A Smithville man’s tee time ended with a trip to jail Tuesday morning.

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex around 10:15 a.m.

The golf course manager directed the deputies to the club house and said a man drove a golf cart into a retaining wall.

Paramedics treated the man’s minor cuts from the crash. Deputies said the golf cart was also damaged.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office said witnesses told deputies that the man got into the golf cart and drove off at a high rate of speed. He hit the wall and fell out of the golf cart.

Deputies say the man failed a sobriety test and said his blood alcohol level was 0.288-percent, more than three times the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle.

The 42-year-old man was arrested and cited with DWI.

