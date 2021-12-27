Smithville man dies in overnight crash in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office was notified of a crash on Smith Road near the intersection of Little Platte Road around 12:10 a.m.

The investigators say the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound, failed to make a turn on Smith Road and hit an embankment.

The driver of the vehicle was a 43-year-old male from Smithville, Missouri, who died at the scene. He has not been identified yet.

The cause of the crash is an ongoing investigation. However, investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.