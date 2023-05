LEAWOOD, Kan. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Smithville man for robbing a bank in Leawood.

Troy Robbins, 55, is accused of entering a Chase Bank in Leawood and using force to take money from a bank employee.

Federal prosecutors say the robbery happened Feb. 23 at the Chase bank located near West 119th Street and Roe Avenue.

No weapons were shown or used in the robbery and no injuries were reported, police told FOX4 at the time.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been investigating.