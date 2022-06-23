SMITHVILLE, Mo. — The Smithville, Missouri Police Department is “quacking down on crime.”

Earlier this month the department said one of its officers saw a mama duck and her babies trying to cross 169 Highway.

The officer activated the emergency lights to help the ducks cross safely but the ducks changed their minds.

While the officer was making sure the duck family had made it safely to the tree line, a vehicle pulled up behind the officer.

The officer went to check and make sure the driver of the vehicle was OK and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police said the driver was not in legal possession of the marijuana and it was seized and the driver arrested.

“This is just another example of how officers try to make sure that everyone in our community, person or animal, gets home safely every day,” the department said.

The police department reminds the public that marijuana is still illegal to possess if you do not have a medical marijuana card and even if you do, you should never drive while under the influence of drug, legal or illegal.

