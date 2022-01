SMITHVILLE, Mo. — The Smithville, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate a 43-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Adam L. Justice was last seen in Smithville on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, according to police.

It is unknown his means of travel and where he was heading.

He is described as standing 5’10” and weighs 200 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-858-3521.