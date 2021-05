SMITHVILLE, Mo. — The Smithville Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect who they said tried to buy $1,000 worth of “lottery books” with a stolen debit card.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black and gray argyle sweater with jeans and a red bandana type face covering.

The suspect left the scene in a light colored 4-door sedan.

Police said the suspect had a stud dermal piercing below their right eye.

Anyone that recognizes this individual is asked to call 816-858-3521.