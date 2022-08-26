SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Rumors about a shooting at Festi-Ville in Smithville, Missouri, have spread by word of mouth and on social media, but the police department says they are not true.

According to a post by the Smithville Police Department, the rumor says a shooting or firearm-related disturbance occurred during the free family event.

This is inaccurate. There were no such reports and any police presence downtown was at the previous request of the event organizers due to the number of people expected. We take all events such as this very seriously and the safety of the public is our top priority. Smithville Police Department

The police department told FOX4 that a local newspaper in Liberty, Missouri, contacted officers about the rumor saying that someone called the publication and said the police were covering it up.

“We had 5 or 6 officers working the event because of the large crowds but there was no incident like that at all and no one said anything to us about it until we were contacted by the newspaper,” Smithville PD said.

The Smithville community festival was held on Aug. 13 and consisted of live music, food and drinks for the whole family.

The police have not released additional details about the nature of the rumor, but ensure that safety is a top priority.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.