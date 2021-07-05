Smithville woman becomes first bilateral climber to reach top of Mount Kilimanjaro

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A woman from Smithville, Missouri made it to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, and she did it without legs.

She is the first female bilateral climber to successfully take on the tallest mountain in Africa.

It’s a mountain 89 times taller than the Liberty Memorial and she did it despite being a double amputee.

A reminder of the mountains she’s climbed and the obstacles she’s overcome.

“I did enough crying on the mountain,” Horvath said. “Super emotional.”

In 2014, Mandy Horvath lost both her legs in a horrible train accident. The Smithville native went camping with friends. She said paramedics found her lying on a set of train tracks. She’d been hit by a coal train and she had no legs.

Horvath believes someone spiked her drink when she and her friends went to a bar.

Since then, the 28-year-old has battled PTSD and alcoholism. But through perseverance, she found peace on the mountain.

Horvath set a record tackling Pikes Peak. Her tattoo artist took this picture at the bottom of the Manitou Incline in Colorado. Her story inspiring others.

“I hike up mountains but not like that,” said Taimewalker Tattoo artist Kevin Vorndran. “She’s out there killing it. Going all over the world. Hiking crazy mountains.”

Horvath’s latest accomplishment, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. The largest free-standing mountain in the world. More than 19,000 feet.

“The first day I was climbing through the rainforest, with monkeys,” Horvath said. “Swinging from tree to tree above me.”

But it wasn’t always pretty. It was an eight-day crawl on her hands.

“There’s no way that I could have done that climb without the tourist team,” Horvath said. “My hands were so swollen I could barely get my bags open at some points.”

She said the climb and getting a tattoo don’t compare to the sting of some people’s opinions.

“Maybe be a little kinder,” Horvath said. “For the first time in eight years since my amputation I was helped in a grocery store over there.”

She said the lessons learned in Africa are almost more valuable than the dream itself.

FOX4 asked Horvath what’s next? She said she feels a little lost after completing a dream that was 28 years in the making. But she said she’s got a few ideas on how to word forward.