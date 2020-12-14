Smithville woman charged with killing fiancé, the city’s first homicide in over 15 years

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — An argument between two people who were engaged to marry whirled out of control and resulted in murder, local prosecutors say.

Lori A. Ackerman, 47, was arraigned on Monday afternoon in a Clay County courtroom. Ackerman faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. She’ currently being held at the Clay County Correctional Facility in Liberty.

Court documents from the Clay County prosecutor indicate Ackerman is charged with the shooting of 48-year-old Shannon Tate, her fiancé.

Court documents say Ackerman and Tate were in a heated argument when they began to struggle over control of a handgun in their Smithville duplex. Ackerman shot Tate during that argument, court records say, and Tate died from his injuries the next day.

Smithville police don’t see many homicides. A spokesperson for the Smithville Police Department told FOX4 it’s the first murder in the city since March 2003.

“It has been pretty jarring for the community,” Smithville Police Officer Claire Henry said. “They don’t experience this a lot because we’re outside Kansas City. A lot of people know each other. The town is very close, so it has hit some residents pretty hard.”

A neighbor told FOX4 he overheard a loud argument from the duplex that Ackerman and Tate shared. Tate will return to court this Friday.