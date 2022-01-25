Smithville woman facing charges in child’s death

Clay County, Missouri prosecutors have charged 53-year-old Karen Vice, of Smithville, Missouri with child endangerment in a 2021 case prosecutors say caused a child’s death. (Photo Courtesy: Clay County Sheriff’s Office)

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A Smithville, Missouri woman is facing charges of child endangerment in a case Clay County prosecutors say caused a child’s death.

Karen Vice, 53, was arrested Monday at her home.

Vice is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, causing the child’s death.

The Clay County prosecutor’s indictment, obtained by FOX4, does not say how old the child was or how they died. It does say Vice failed to “maintain a safe sleeping environment” for the child almost a year ago, on Feb. 12, 2021.

Vice is due in court next month.