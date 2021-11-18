Smithville’s Casi Joy to perform at halftime of Chiefs-Cowboys game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Smithville native Casi Joy will perform for thousands at Arrowhead Stadium when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Dallas Cowboys.

“The Voice” finalist is set to perform “God Bless America” at halftime this Sunday.

Joy has been performing and touring for years, singing since she was just 5 years old. After the end of her run on The Voice, she began a budding career by releasing several albums. She’s even shared the stage with country music stars like Maren Morris, Keith Urban and more.

In between gigs, Joy frequently returns home to the Kansas City area. Earlier this fall she performed at the Kansas State Fair, and she’s also performed several times for the Chiefs, American Royal, Royals and more.

Also at halftime, Arrowhead will host a reenlistment ceremony with 30 military members. Sunday’s matchup will serve as the Chiefs’ Salute to Service game.

Before the game, U.S. Navy Master Sgt. Robert Carter will sing the national anthem while the Missouri National Guard presents the colors.

Four A-10 Thunderbolts from Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri, will also fly over the stadium after the national anthem.