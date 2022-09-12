LAWRENCE, Kan. — Thick smoke billowed over the city of Lawrence, and could be seen for miles, over the noon hour as firefighters responded to a call at a scrapyard.

The fire started around 11:45 a.m. at the 12th and Haskel Recycling Center. Firefighters found a large pile of debris burning in pile of scrap and plastic waiting to be recycled.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, but the Lawrence Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area this afternoon.

The fire continues to burn and will likely continue to do so throughout the afternoon, according to the fire department.

