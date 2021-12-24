Smoke from fire at local business closes part of Highway 50 in Lee’s Summit

LEE’s SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summer Fire Department has closed part of a metro highway Friday evening due to decreased visibility caused by smoke from a fire at a local pool supply company.

Fire crews responded to the structure fire at the Water Hole, located at 401 SE Oldham Parkway, just after 3:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the building.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Due to decreased visibility, Highway 50 is being closed between the east and west junctions of M-291 Highway. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Kansas City Fire Department Haz-Mat and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources have been contacted to respond and assist with monitoring for any additional hazards.