KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Firefighters rushed to battle a large fire in an apartment building in Kansas City, Kansas, around noon Wednesday.

The building is near Southwest Boulevard and South Mill Street. Black smoke hung in the air and people across the metro could see it.

Emergency responders on scene said the building is abandoned and no one is injured.

Police have closed roads in the area and traffic is being detoured around the emergency.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as additional information about the fire is released.

