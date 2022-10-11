PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Briarwood Elementary School in the Shawnee Mission School District is working to restore power in the building, but in the meantime, will continue to have class.

The school district says they brought generators to power the school, which holds over 600 students, to help keep class in session while Evergy crews work to restore power.

Frozen food trucks are also on scene to ensure food safety.

According to Evergy, downed limbs and trees caused the power outage and crews anticipate they will have power back up by 10:15 a.m.

