OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — As students soak in the last few weeks of summer, area school districts are working to fill vacant positions ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

The Shawnee Mission School District will host a job fair on Wednesday, July 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st Street.

The job fair will largely focus on non-teaching positions, including paraprofessionals, teacher aids, custodians, food service workers and bus drivers.

Attendees will be able to learn more about available positions, walk through the application process and complete a screening interview. Interested applicants can find more information on the district’s website.

The Olathe School District is also hoping to hire additional support staff for the upcoming school year. The district will host a job fair Wednesday, July 27 from 3-6 p.m. at Pioneer Trail Middle School, 15100 W. 127th St.

Available positions include administrative assistants, food service workers and custodians. The district is also hiring for HVAC technicians and warehouse support. Interested applicants can find more information on the district’s website, or by calling the Human Resources Department at 913-780-7000.