OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will allocate approximately $2,300,500 in federal funds to provide district employees with a bonus.

Monday the school board unanimously approved a proposal to provide a one-time, $700 bonus for all returning employees who worked during the 2021-22 school year.

“It’s just to retain employees through the pandemic as staffing has been very difficult,” Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard said. “We are happy to be recommending a $700 retention payment for all employees in the Shawnee Mission School District.”

District employees are eligible to receive the bonus if they

-Were employed by the district before January 25, 2022.

-Completed their contract for 2021-2022 school year.

-Signed a new employment contract for the 2022-2023 school year.

According to district documents, returning employees can expect to receive the retention bonus by Sept. 6.