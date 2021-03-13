Snake Saturday Parade canceled for 2nd consecutive year, area businesses aim to keep party going

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For more than 35 years in the Northland, the Snake Saturday Parade has drawn tens of thousands of revelers. In 2021, for the second year in a row, the parade is canceled.

Businesses in North Kansas City are making sure the party is still on. Typically, restaurants and bars will earn about three weeks revenue in one day on Snake Saturday.

A lot of businesses still need Irish loving patrons to get into the spirit and they are going the extra mile to try and make the celebration safe.

American Fusion Café added a huge enclosed tent that circulates fresh air and has heaters and a dance floor. Bands will play at outside venues at bars around town and offer Snake Saturday specials all month long.

The Snake Saturday Parade is postponed until Oct. 23, 2021 and it will be called “Spooky Snake Saturday.”

“It’s going to have a very fall flavor to it. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Mindy Hart, Snake Saturday publicist, said. “We’ll still have the parade with the charity entries and give away the prize money, because that’s one of the things about Snake Saturday that’s so important, is that we give to North Kansas City charities.”

Snake Saturday themed “Party in a Box” options are for sale for those who want to celebrate from home. You can also purchase this year’s Snake Saturday green T-shirt that has a masked skull and snake printed on it.