Snake Saturday Parade to return in 2022

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grab your green and get ready to run the snakes out of town.

Organizers announced Friday that the Snake Saturday Parade will return to North Kansas City on March 12. The theme for the 2022 parade is “Lucky to be in NKC.” Art departments from North Kansas City high schools are participating in a contest to create the parade’s design.

COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the parade in 2020. In 2021, the pandemic was still a problem so organizers decided to move the parade to fall and held it around Halloween.

Northland Festivals said it’s ready to get the parade back onto the streets of North Kansas City the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day.

Registration opens January 1, for parade participants, vendors, charity cook-off, and other events.