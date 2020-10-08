Snake slithers onto a dock and shows of its catch

MAUREPAS, La. — Now this is a unique fishing story if there ever was one.

So what would you do if while chatting with your neighbors on the dock, a snake with a catfish in its mouth showed up right next to you?

Image courtesy of Verna Turner – used with permission

That is what happened to Verna Turner on a Sunday at The Settlement of Bayou Pierre.

The snake made its way onto their dock after swimming in the Diversion Canal in Maurepas.

From there, the catfish escapes and lives to swim another day.

It does not end there, Turner says the snake was extremely tired afterwards and it just laid sleeping on the dock.