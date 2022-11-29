KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parents and students will see an increased police presence outside Center Middle School on Tuesday while police investigate a threat made to the school.

According to Center School District in a letter sent home to parents, the threat originated from a Snapchat and the Kansas City Police Department are investigating the source.

Dear Middle School Parents We have received a Snapchat threat directed towards Center Middle School. We have notified the Kansas City Police Department and they will have a presence at the school tomorrow. We are also working with the police to identify the source of the message. If you have any information that you can share that would be helpful, please let me or a member of the CMS administrative team know. The safety of all students and staff remains a priority for district officials. We are providing the police with all leads and information that we receive regarding this threat. Center Middle School

Anyone who has additional information is urged to share it with police or the school district.

